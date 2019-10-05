TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) made his debut on the campaign trail Saturday (October 5), for an independent legislative candidate in the New Taipei City district of Sanxia.

Lee Chin-ying (李縉穎) is the son of a former Kuomintang lawmaker, Lee Chia-chin (李嘉進).

Until last month, the tycoon had been widely tipped as an independent candidate in the January 11, 2020 presidential election, but he unexpectedly announced a decision to stay away from the race.

Nevertheless, Gou still made it clear he would stump for candidates in the legislative elections to be held the same day. While declining to say whether he would support would-be legislators from the Kuomintang (KMT), which he left last month, he did say he would not back Taiwan Independence supporters.

The younger Lee worked at Foxconn for four months, then later joined the Taipei City Government and served as policy chief at Gou’s initial campaign office, the Central News Agency reported. His electoral district also includes Tucheng, where Foxconn is headquartered.

Gou said the election district and the country needed more lawmakers with an international background and with understanding of technology.

The KMT responded it would collect information about the new legislative candidate and decide on his expulsion.

