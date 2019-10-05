TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Denmark’s representative office in Taiwan and the Taichung City Government organized a wind energy job fair Saturday (October 5).

More than 100 positions with a starting salary of NT$40,000 (US$1,300) per month were available at the fair, the Central News Agency reported.

Hundreds of job seekers came to take a look at the stands, which included major names in the wind energy sector from Taiwan, Germany and Denmark.

The event was opened by Danish representative Bo Mønsted and by Taichung Deputy Mayor Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔).

The Central Taiwanese city has been plagued by air pollution, partly caused by power plants in the area. As a result, the city government has sought contact with the environmental departments of foreign governments, including Great Britain, Yang said.

Mønsted emphasized the role Denmark had played in developing wind energy and the role it could play in helping Taichung develop alternatives to polluting power plants, CNA reported. The representative added the jobs available at the fair not only paid well, but would also help applicants learn a lot of technology.

