Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei was honored to be voted as the “2019 Best Business Hotel in Asia-Pacific” by the readers of Business Traveller Asia-Pacific, the most authoritative publication in Asia-Pacific.

This is the 3rd year in a row that the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel has received this prestigious award. Moreover, Shangri-La is also voted as the “2019 Best Business Hotel Brand in Asia-Pacific”, which presents the reliability of the brand.

“Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei strives to provide premium quality service and an experience that encompasses the essence of Shangri-La hospitality, and I believe that this award and honor belongs to all of my colleagues,” said Randy Zupanski, the area manager and general manager of Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei. “We will endeavor to maintain a pursuit of excellence in service for greater heights as the leader of the industry.”

To thank valued guests for their continuous support and in celebration of the hotel’s 25th anniversary, the hotel launched a “Celebration Holiday” to let guests experience its warm hospitality from the heart. For room reservation, please visit its official website or call (886) 2 2376-3266 or simply download the Shangri-La App.