TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) said Saturday (October 5) he would stay with the Kuomintang (KMT) if the People First Party (PFP) did not nominate him for the January 2020 presidential election.

The four political parties in the Legislative Yuan can each nominate a candidate without having to collect 280,384 signatures from the public. Wang’s own KMT has already selected Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as its contender, while the registration period for independent candidates has already passed, leaving the PFP as the only likely avenue to a presidential bid for Wang.

Visiting the Taiwan Design Expo in Pingtung Saturday, Wang told reporters that if the small party did not nominate him, he would have no way of participating in the presidential election and would of course remain inside the KMT.

Responding to reporters’ questions, he said he was unable for the time being to say whether or not he would stump for the party’s official candidate, the Central News Agency reported.

Wang added that he would “lock himself up for three days” to reflect on his future and ponder how to continue serving the country, society and the people, if the PFP did not offer him a chance.

