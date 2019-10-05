  1. Home
Singapore issues travel warning on Hong Kong

Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides list of expected protests

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 17:14
Protesters defy a ban on masks in Hong Kong Saturday October 5. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Singapore said Friday (October 4) its citizens should postpone non-essential travel to Hong Kong while those already there should take precautions.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the protests in Hong Kong had grown increasingly unpredictable, and could break out at any time or any place, the Straits Times reported.

Violence was also a possibility, the MFA warned, while providing a list of sites in Hong Kong where protests were expected.

Singaporean citizens were told to maintain contact with relatives so their whereabouts were known, and to be vigilant in public while avoiding large gatherings.

While started earlier this year to target the plan for an extradition bill with China, the latest protests are focusing on police brutality and on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announcement Friday that masks would be banned at protests.
Singapore
Hong Kong
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
masks
travel advisory

