Taiwan makes a splash at APEC WEF meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Legislator Luo-Bing-cheng (羅秉成) led Taiwan’s delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Women and the Economy Forum (WEF) Ministerial Meeting in La Serena, Chile, which ended on Saturday (Oct. 5).

WEF started Sept. 30 and Luo made an address on the theme of “Advancing the Inclusion of Women in the Economy.” This put a spotlight on Taiwan's achievements in improving women's economic participation in fields such as science and technology.

The organizers announced six APEC subsidy programs at the meeting, four of which Taiwan applied for and will receive subsidies for. This will include projects on females in architecture and entrepreneurship, according to CNA.

In addition, the Gender Equality Committee of the Executive Yuan pointed out that during the meeting, Taiwan held a "Smart Technology Shining Women Farmers" workshop. It also shared a video made as a joint project between Taiwan and the Philippines, on the opportunities and strategies for women to participate in smart farming.