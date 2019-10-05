Internet ban next for Hong Kong protesters?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After banning face masks, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) condemned pro-democracy protesters in a five-minute video released on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 5).

In the video, Lam defended her decision to invoke emergency powers and said protest violence is scaring the city’s residents.

"The extreme actions of rioters created a very dark night for Hong Kong and has semi-paralyzed society," said Lam. "That's the real reason we had to invoke an emergency law yesterday and ban masks."

Hong Kong's mass transit rail (MTR) system, banks and shopping malls remain closed on Saturday, after a night of widespread destruction and violence, reported CBS.

A colonial era-law is allowing Lam to come up with emergency regulations, which could include a shut-down of the internet, reported Yahoo News. When asked about a possible internet ban, Lam refused to answer and said the Hong Kong government was determined to curb violence.

Lam also said she would not resign because it would not help the situation. "We can't just leave the situation to get worse and worse."