TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Oxford University graduate with a Ph.D. in Economic History claims the document President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) presented is not a London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Ph. D. dissertation, website Upmedia reported Saturday (October 5).

Hsu Yung-tai (徐永泰) told the news website he found four elements violating rules in the copy of the document at the LSE’s Women’s Library and the copy shown at Taiwan’s National Library.

First of all, once a Ph.D. dissertation had been submitted, no alterations could be made, and a document with missing pages would certainly never be accepted, Hsu said.

Second, the LSE Women’s Library copy and the electronic file supplied by the Presidential Office lacked pagination on some pages, again making it unacceptable to the college as a Ph.D. dissertation, according to Hsu.

He also remarked that Tsai’s document lacked a “declaration” pinpointing the passages already published elsewhere, and that the dissertation in The Women’s Library had been printed against prevalent custom on both sides of the paper, which should have led the total number of pages to be mentioned as 730, and not the 365 named in the document.

Hsu went on to doubt how a Ph.D. in law actually dealt more with topics of government trade policies and international trade.

LSE’s reluctance to comment on the president’s case might be motivated with the past controversy surrounding a 2008 degree for a son of Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, Hsu suggested. He concluded that the continuous doubts about President Tsai’s Ph.D. were the result of her refusing to provide a complete and clear explanation.