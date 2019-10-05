TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng (彭于晏) angered Taiwanese fans after sharing a postcard congratulating Communist China on its 70th anniversary on Tuesday (Oct. 1).

On Tuesday, Peng shared a post from the People's Daily wishing Communist China a "Happy Birthday" for its 70 years of rule. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, wishing prosperity, add oil, add oil, add oil, proud!"

He then shared a similar post from CTTV on his Instagram post. However, he did not write a comment and it seemed to be more of an understated response tailored for his overseas audience.

Many Taiwanese fans were enraged and vented their frustration with caustic comments on his Instagram page:

"Renminbi is really fragrant, you don't even want your own country."

"You're Taiwanese, yet you congratulate the CCP regime. It's really too disappointing."

"You're proud of the 70 years since the founding of Communist China?"

"Good-bye for good. Wishing you many unscrupulous mistakes."