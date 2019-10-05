  1. Home
  2. Politics

Eddie Peng angers Taiwanese fans with 70th birthday wish for Communist China

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng disappoints fans with 70th birthday greeting for Communist China

  239
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 18:32
(Instagram and Weibo images)

(Instagram and Weibo images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng (彭于晏) angered Taiwanese fans after sharing a postcard congratulating Communist China on its 70th anniversary on Tuesday (Oct. 1).

On Tuesday, Peng shared a post from the People's Daily wishing Communist China a "Happy Birthday" for its 70 years of rule. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, wishing prosperity, add oil, add oil, add oil, proud!"

He then shared a similar post from CTTV on his Instagram post. However, he did not write a comment and it seemed to be more of an understated response tailored for his overseas audience.

Many Taiwanese fans were enraged and vented their frustration with caustic comments on his Instagram page:

"Renminbi is really fragrant, you don't even want your own country."

"You're Taiwanese, yet you congratulate the CCP regime. It's really too disappointing."

"You're proud of the 70 years since the founding of Communist China?"

"Good-bye for good. Wishing you many unscrupulous mistakes."
Eddie Peng
Communist China
Communist Party of China

RELATED ARTICLES

9 retired Taiwanese generals skip Communist China anniversary fearing NT$10 million fine
9 retired Taiwanese generals skip Communist China anniversary fearing NT$10 million fine
2019/10/03 11:31
Understanding China/CCP: Is Huawei’s ‘no-spy agreement’ really going to work?
Understanding China/CCP: Is Huawei’s ‘no-spy agreement’ really going to work?
2019/05/19 17:22
Taiwanese fed up with Chinese flags in Taipei blame Mayor Ko
Taiwanese fed up with Chinese flags in Taipei blame Mayor Ko
2019/04/30 15:15
Chinese flag seen hanging upside down at Hong Kong Liaison Office
Chinese flag seen hanging upside down at Hong Kong Liaison Office
2019/04/12 17:22
Taiwanese-born cadre says she's 'mentally prepared' to lose citizenship
Taiwanese-born cadre says she's 'mentally prepared' to lose citizenship
2019/03/15 10:24