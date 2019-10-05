TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China told the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel not to host a Taiwan Double Ten National Day reception, leading this year’s event to take place at a history museum instead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (October 5).

The demand from the Chinese embassy in the Swedish capital came to light in the Swedish media, where some writers even called on the government to call in the Chinese ambassador and declare him persona non grata, the Central News Agency reported.

Beijing’s representatives in the Scandinavian country had a poor reputation, often bullying Swedish organizations, media and individuals into following China’s instructions, MOFA said.

The Sheraton case was only the latest example and would once again show the Swedish public how undemocratic China was, according to the MOFA spokeswoman.

Nevertheless, Taiwan’s office succeeded in organizing a Double Ten reception at the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm on October 3, with legislators, business leaders, academics, and Taiwanese students among the more than 200 guests, CNA reported.

