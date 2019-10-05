TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over 150,000 trainers descended on New Taipei City on Friday (Oct. 4), the second day of a four-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone event, bringing in NT$100 million in revenue to local businesses.

Following a crowd of 100,000 trainers who crashed the server on Thursday (Oct. 3), 150,000 eager Pokémon hunters poured into New Taipei Metropolitan Park in Sanchong District on Friday. The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department said that 40 percent of the participants were foreigners, increasing MRT traffic by fivefold and generating an estimated NT$100 million in profits for local businesses.

The Travel Department said the crowds on Friday were even bigger than on Thursday. The department said that 40 percent of attendees were foreigners, with many coming from Japan, increasing MRT ridership by 50 percent on Friday.

The Travel Department estimates that the influx of visitors has brought in NT$100 million in revenue to local New Taipei hoteliers, vendors, and shuttle bus companies. A Sanchong taxi company representative told China Times that they were so overwhelmed with Japanese riders and exclaimed: "Sanchong has struck it rich!"

New Taipei's Pokémon GO Safari Zone event is the only one of its kind being held this year in Taiwan. According to the Travel Department, Pokémon characters Pikachu, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble will appear onstage and meet with fans at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and a parade will be held at 2 p.m. on all four days of the festival.

The park will be open to Pokémon trainers each day of the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the event, visit the New Taipei City Government's official Pokémon GO Safari Zone website.