Morris Chang notes importance of marketing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder and former CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), gave a speech on "Lessons for Business Leaders" at National Tsing Hua University on Friday (Oct. 4).

Chang was the first guest speaker at the university's "Business Leader Series" and the auditorium was filled with students, alumni, and business tycoons. Some students sat in the aisles to hear the CEO's secrets to his success.

Chang shared his life story with the audience, from how he first entered the industry as a 23-year-old to becoming the face of a company. He emphasized that having a good marketing strategy is just as important as having good technologies, according to CNA.

When it comes to leadership, Chang said there are two important elements: An ability to unite the team, and a clear understanding of the company's direction. The key responsibility for a CEO is to bring the outside world into the company, using all its resources to face all challenges.

When asked about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on Taiwan's economy, Chang said the question was too sensitive and he would not make further remarks.