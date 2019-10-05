TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his felicitations to Taiwan at a gala event held by the Fukuoka Branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Osaka on Friday (Oct. 4), for the island country’s Double Ten Day celebrations.

Abe wished Taiwan prosperity and hoped those celebrating National Day on Thursday (Oct. 10) would be happy and in good health, according to the conspicuously displayed greeting. Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso also sent his best wishes and added that he hoped to see ties deepen further between the two nations, reported Newtalk.

The greetings are notable in light of the island nation’s defiance against mounting pressure from China. These came against the background of the loss of two South Pacific diplomatic allies of Taiwan last month, the report suggested.

Abe has often expressed support for Taiwan, especially after the devastating earthquake that hit the eastern coast of the island in February 2018. At this time he wrote down his concerns for the island, in Chinese, on the official website for the prime minister.

He also thanked Taiwan for its support and condolences to Japan last July following fatal flooding, saying, "Taiwan old friends do not change, your goodwill encourages us to revive," in a Chinese-language tweet.