  1. Home
  2. Politics

US recognizes Taiwan passport holders

Taiwan passport holders may indicate Taiwan as country of nationality when applying for citizenship or naturalization

By Liao, Jo-Luen , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 12:33

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a new policy that states applicants for citizenship or naturalization will receive Certificates of Naturalization that shows Taiwan as the country of their former nationality, according to a CNA report.

Before a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) commented, “Taiwan is Taiwan. Everyone acknowledges China as the People’s Republic of China. Some people are rude to the Taiwanese when they first see them, but once Taiwan passports are shown when passing through customs, their attitudes immediately change.”

Su added that Taiwan’s positive international image has been achieved through the endeavors of its citizens. Furthermore, the U.S. demonstrates it recognizes the differences between Taiwan and China through its policy.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. responded to the tweak by saying that even so, Washington’s policy remains unchanged. When Taiwanese fill out visa forms online, “Taiwan" is a drop-list option.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) list for the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of eligible countries or regions, states that it follows the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act: “Whenever the laws of the United States refer or relate to foreign countries, nations, states, governments, or similar entities, such terms shall include and such laws shall apply with such respect to Taiwan."

Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-US immigration
Citizenship
Naturalization
TECRO
USCIS

RELATED ARTICLES

US big business buys ‘MIT’ goods worth NT$6 billion
US big business buys ‘MIT’ goods worth NT$6 billion
2019/10/03 16:28
Three Taiwanese to sue Japan to receive original citizenship back
Three Taiwanese to sue Japan to receive original citizenship back
2019/10/03 15:41
Taiwan signs deal to purchase US$3.7 billion worth of US agricultural products
Taiwan signs deal to purchase US$3.7 billion worth of US agricultural products
2019/09/19 15:17
DPP lawmaker lobbies for Taiwan to join Pacific military exercises
DPP lawmaker lobbies for Taiwan to join Pacific military exercises
2019/09/15 15:10
Time is right for Taiwan, US to resume diplomatic relations: former premier
Time is right for Taiwan, US to resume diplomatic relations: former premier
2019/09/15 11:54