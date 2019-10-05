US recognizes Taiwan passport holders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a new policy that states applicants for citizenship or naturalization will receive Certificates of Naturalization that shows Taiwan as the country of their former nationality, according to a CNA report.

Before a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) commented, “Taiwan is Taiwan. Everyone acknowledges China as the People’s Republic of China. Some people are rude to the Taiwanese when they first see them, but once Taiwan passports are shown when passing through customs, their attitudes immediately change.”

Su added that Taiwan’s positive international image has been achieved through the endeavors of its citizens. Furthermore, the U.S. demonstrates it recognizes the differences between Taiwan and China through its policy.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. responded to the tweak by saying that even so, Washington’s policy remains unchanged. When Taiwanese fill out visa forms online, “Taiwan" is a drop-list option.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) list for the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of eligible countries or regions, states that it follows the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act: “Whenever the laws of the United States refer or relate to foreign countries, nations, states, governments, or similar entities, such terms shall include and such laws shall apply with such respect to Taiwan."