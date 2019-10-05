TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pro-Taiwan U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is set to participate in the country's National Day celebrations on Thursday (Oct. 10), alongside AIT Director Brent Christensen.

Following the Double Ten Day celebrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host a cocktail reception in the evening at Taipei Guest House for foreign guests. Republican Cruz is a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and has been a longstanding supporter of Taiwan on political issues.

After the Solomon Islands broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, many U.S. Congressmen, including Cruz, expressed solidarity with Taiwan at congressional hearings. They also urged the U.S. administration to take concrete action and help Taiwan resist the China threat, reported CNA.

Earlier this year, Cruz proposed a "Taiwan Assurance Act." He did so in conjunction with other lawmakers to strengthen US-Taiwan relations and support the country’s participation in the international community.