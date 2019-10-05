  1. Home
  2. Politics

US senator to take part in Taiwan's National Day celebrations

Ted Cruz is expected to participate in the Double Ten Day festivities, along with AIT Director Brent Christensen

  142
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 11:44
US Senator Ted Cruz (CNA photo)

US Senator Ted Cruz (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pro-Taiwan U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is set to participate in the country's National Day celebrations on Thursday (Oct. 10), alongside AIT Director Brent Christensen.

Following the Double Ten Day celebrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host a cocktail reception in the evening at Taipei Guest House for foreign guests. Republican Cruz is a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and has been a longstanding supporter of Taiwan on political issues.

After the Solomon Islands broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, many U.S. Congressmen, including Cruz, expressed solidarity with Taiwan at congressional hearings. They also urged the U.S. administration to take concrete action and help Taiwan resist the China threat, reported CNA.

Earlier this year, Cruz proposed a "Taiwan Assurance Act." He did so in conjunction with other lawmakers to strengthen US-Taiwan relations and support the country’s participation in the international community.
US Senate
Ted Cruz
Taiwan national day
Foreign Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

US Senate committee passes Hong Kong Human Rights Act
US Senate committee passes Hong Kong Human Rights Act
2019/09/26 14:16
Taiwan military corrects record after New York Times publishes false claim
Taiwan military corrects record after New York Times publishes false claim
2019/09/10 17:37
US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
2019/09/08 13:00
Joseph Wu admonishes United Nations for Taiwan's continued exclusion
Joseph Wu admonishes United Nations for Taiwan's continued exclusion
2019/08/29 15:32
UN women’s site removes image describing Taiwan as ‘Province of China’
UN women’s site removes image describing Taiwan as ‘Province of China’
2019/08/10 13:50