  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan belatedly bolsters bridge maintenance after fatal collapse

Following the collapse of Nanfang’ao Bridge, it has been revealed at least 123 bridges across the nation are in critical condition

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 11:19
Collapsed Nanfang'ao Bridge (CNA photo)

Collapsed Nanfang'ao Bridge (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s central government is considering subsidies for bridge maintenance across the island after the tragic collapse of Nanfang’ao Bridge on Tuesday (Oct. 1), which killed six migrant workers.

There are 123 bridges listed as “in critical condition,” said the Executive Yuan on Friday (Oct. 3), based on a nationwide inspection. Remedial measures are being planned by the authorities to ensure the safety of these structures, reported CNA.

Cabinet Spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said around 23 percent of the island’s bridges have not been properly maintained due to a lack of funds. Subsidies will be implemented to reinforce the 123 bridges that require “urgent” care, she added.

Taiwan is said to have a pre-warning system for bridges that show structural flaws, according to Liberty Times. Developed in 2013, a fiber monitoring system developed by the National Center for Research on Earthquake Engineering is supposed to be capable of detecting the slightest sign of subsidence or other irregularities.

The domestically-developed system has been implemented for bridges in Taipei, Yilan, and Taichung, as well as National Freeway 1. The techniques involved have been widely used at domestic companies and even exported to countries like Singapore and Malaysia, according to the report.
bridge
collapse
inspection

RELATED ARTICLES

Collapsed Taiwan suspension bridge only independently inspected once
Collapsed Taiwan suspension bridge only independently inspected once
2019/10/04 11:58
100 Filipino, Indonesian fishermen pray for victims of Taiwan bridge collapse
100 Filipino, Indonesian fishermen pray for victims of Taiwan bridge collapse
2019/10/03 17:25
Taiwan legislator slams inspections of bridge hit by fatal collapse
Taiwan legislator slams inspections of bridge hit by fatal collapse
2019/10/03 16:55
Filipino last of missing fishermen from Taiwan bridge disaster found dead
Filipino last of missing fishermen from Taiwan bridge disaster found dead
2019/10/03 12:35
Fishing boat owner mourns deaths of foreign crew in Taiwan bridge collapse, prays for survivors
Fishing boat owner mourns deaths of foreign crew in Taiwan bridge collapse, prays for survivors
2019/10/02 17:07