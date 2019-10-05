  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Starbucks launches first Taipei bakery

The coffee chain introduces Baked Fresh Here Now at Uni-Ustyle, its second bakery store worldwide

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 10:53
Starbucks opens first bakery in Taipei (Starbucks photo)

Starbucks opens first bakery in Taipei (Starbucks photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Starbucks opened its second "Baked Fresh Here Now" store on Wednesday (Oct. 2) at the Uni-Ustyle Taipei Store, after launching its first bakery in Singapore,

The coffee store’s bakery is at the Uni-Ustyle on Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei’s Xinyi District. It features freshly baked bread and pastry items, with ingredients imported from France.

Currently, the proportion of bakery products sold in Starbucks stores is just over 10%. In the future, Starbucks plans to introduce more stores with freshly baked goods and boost sales of these items by 10-20 percent, the Liberty Times reported.

Starbucks plans on opening 30 more stores with bakeries in Taiwan by the end of next year, according to Yahoo News.
Starbucks Taiwan
Bakery
coffee

RELATED ARTICLES

International Coffee Day brews up a fun fest in Taipei
International Coffee Day brews up a fun fest in Taipei
2019/09/29 16:44
Taiwan coffee chain Crown & Fancy to lay off most of its workers
Taiwan coffee chain Crown & Fancy to lay off most of its workers
2019/08/24 14:59
Taipei to ban smoking around convenience stores, coffee shops from Sept. 1
Taipei to ban smoking around convenience stores, coffee shops from Sept. 1
2019/08/19 14:57
NPO Hub Taipei opens to boost engagement in community
NPO Hub Taipei opens to boost engagement in community
2019/07/08 14:48
Taipei mulling ban on smoking around convenience stores, coffee shops
Taipei mulling ban on smoking around convenience stores, coffee shops
2019/05/30 12:28