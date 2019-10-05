Starbucks launches first Taipei bakery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Starbucks opened its second "Baked Fresh Here Now" store on Wednesday (Oct. 2) at the Uni-Ustyle Taipei Store, after launching its first bakery in Singapore,

The coffee store’s bakery is at the Uni-Ustyle on Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei’s Xinyi District. It features freshly baked bread and pastry items, with ingredients imported from France.

Currently, the proportion of bakery products sold in Starbucks stores is just over 10%. In the future, Starbucks plans to introduce more stores with freshly baked goods and boost sales of these items by 10-20 percent, the Liberty Times reported.

Starbucks plans on opening 30 more stores with bakeries in Taiwan by the end of next year, according to Yahoo News.