All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 9 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 6 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 9 10 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 2 3 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 2, Dallas 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 3

Anaheim 2, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.