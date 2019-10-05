HONG KONG (AP) — After months of pro-democracy protests that have often turned violent, Hong Kong's government announced it is invoking emergency powers to ban masks from street demonstrations.

Immediately defying the ban that took force Saturday, thousands of protesters crammed streets in the central business district on Friday evening shouting "Hong Kong, resist."

The ban applies to all public gatherings, both unauthorized and those approved by police. The ban makes the wearing of full or partial face coverings, including face paint, at public gatherings punishable by one year in jail.