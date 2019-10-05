LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a 9-under 62 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Playing alongside Phil Mickelson at TPC Summerlin, Na eagled the par-5 13th and 16th holes and added birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to match Lucas Glover, 2017 winner Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard at 12-under 130.

Na won the 2011 tournament for the first of his three tour titles. He made four long putts on the back nine Friday, holing out from 43 and 35 feet for the eagles and 23 and 22 feet on the closing birdies.

Glover shot 63, also making an eagle on the 15th.

Cantlay eagled the par-4 15th, driving the green and holing a 45-footer, in a 64.

Stuard shot 65.

Matt Jones was a stroke back after a 63.

First-round leader Nick Taylor followed his opening 63 with a 69 to top the group at 10 under.

Mickelson was 8 under, following an opening 65 with a 69. He missed the cut last week at the Safeway Open in his season debut.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau also was 8 under, shooting 68.

Joel Dahmen ended up at 8 under, too, settling for a 64 after playing the first 10 holes in 9 under. Needing to play the final eight in 3 under to shoot 59, Dahmen was 2 over with bogeys on the par-4 second and fourth holes.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his season debut with rounds of 70 and 71. The first No. 1 player in Las Vegas since Greg Norman in 1988, Koepka had stem cell treatment on his left knee Aug. 25 after the FedEx Cup ended.

Koepka's younger brother, Chase, advanced to the weekend, shooting 66-69 in his fourth PGA Tour start.