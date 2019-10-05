Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) works in the first inning during Game 2 of a best-of-five National League Division Series agains
ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz threw seven crisp innings before pinch-hitter Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, evening the NL Division Series at one game apiece.
Foltynewicz, who spent a good chunk of his summer in Triple-A after a miserable start, has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA over his last 10 starts — a dominating run that carried right into the postseason.
The best-of-five series now shifts to St. Louis, where Mike Soroka gets the ball for the Braves in Game 3 Sunday against Adam Wainwright.
