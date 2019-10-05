CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago Cubs catchers David Ross and Joe Girardi will speak with the team next week about its managerial opening.

The team also plans to interview first base coach Will Venable next week. Bench coach Mark Loretta interviewed for the job Thursday.

The Cubs are searching for a successor to Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014.

Girardi is the first external candidate confirmed by the Cubs. Loretta and Venable were part of Maddon's staff this season, and Ross has a front-office position with the team.

