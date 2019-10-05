YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon's government has promised greater attention to minority English-speaking regions where violence has killed more than 2,000 people, but some attending a national dialogue meant to bring stability to the restive regions have expressed doubts that new resolutions would work.

The resolutions come Friday at the close of a national dialogue this week that separatists who want to declare the independent state of Ambazonia refused to attend.

The government promised more local funds, enhanced bilingualism in all segments of society and additional care to the more than 500,000 displaced by fighting in the North West and South West regions.

Many former separatists who attended said the resolutions wouldn't be enough for peace, encouraging the government to free separatist leaders.

Fighting was already reported to be taking place amid the talks.