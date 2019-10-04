QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadoran authorities have arrested several transport union leaders in efforts to halt a strike that has shut down taxi, bus and other services in response to a sudden rise in fuel prices.

The streets of Quito were filled with people trekking to work on foot or seeking rides from friends Friday as the strike entered a second day.

Government Minister María Paula Romo said that national taxi drivers' leader Jorge Calderón had been detained for paralyzing a public service, while officials said two regional transport officials also were detained.

President Lenín Moreno declared a state of emergency on Thursday to confront the strike and scattered street clashes between protesters and police.

Moreno this week eliminated fuel subsidies in order to cope with budget problems.