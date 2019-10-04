  1. Home
Where people found jobs: Business services and health care

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/04 23:37

Business services and health care led U.S. job gains in September, helping offset losses in retail and manufacturing.

Professional and business services, which include architecture, consulting and administrative support, added 34,000 jobs during the month. Health care gained more than 41,000 jobs, driven by hiring at hospitals, clinics and home health care services.

Leisure and hospitality added 21,000 jobs despite weak hiring by restaurants and bars. Instead, employers in such sectors as performing arts, gambling and recreation added to their payrolls.

By contrast, retail extended its losing streak to eight months, shedding more than 11,000 jobs in September. Manufacturers cut 2,000 jobs, the first contraction for that category in six months.

Overall, U.S. employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year-low of 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) September 2019 August 2019 Past 12 months
Construction 7,000 4,000 156,000
Manufacturing -2,000 2,000 117,000
Retail -11,400 -6,000 -60,900
Transportation, warehousing 15,700 -4,100 110,300
Information (Telecom, publishing) 9,000 2,000 15,000
Financial services 3,000 15,000 99,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 34,000 43,000 437,000
Education and health 40,000 56,000 617,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 21,000 9,000 349,000
Government 22,000 46,000 147,000
Source: Labor Department