MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president says he believes a Supreme Court justice who resigned needs to deal with investigations about suspicious bank transfers, though he says he hasn't spoken with him.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that the Attorney General's Office is investigating multiple complaints against Eduardo Medina Mora.

López Obrador said, "I imagine the minister wants to attend to the complaints presented ... that are in the hands of the Attorney General's Office."

He added that no one should assign blame before the investigation plays out.

Media reports this summer raised questions about bank transfers to accounts in the United States and United Kingdom, allegedly well above Medina Mora's declared income.

Medina Mora was previously Mexico's ambassador in Washington and had held multiple cabinet posts.