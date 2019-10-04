TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not put Taiwan’s interests first but has been continuing the line of her Kuomintang (KMT) predecessor President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), economic strategist Lin Wei-hsiung (林維熊) wrote in the Taiwan People News Thursday (October 3).

A first sign was her attitude toward Ma’s last economics minister, John Deng (鄧振中), Lin wrote. At the tail end of the previous administration, the minister quickly approved massive investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in China, which would lead to the communist country learning from the best and rapidly advancing at the expense of Taiwan’s chips sector.

Yet, instead of removing him from office, Tsai promoted him to the function of minister without portfolio in charge of economic affairs. The appointment shows that Tsai is not concerned with Taiwan’s future wellbeing, but is implementing the same policies as Ma, with unification as the end destination, Lin argued.

The academic accused the president of hiding her true ideology, with as an example the Referendum Act, for which she has approved the raising of the threshold. Tsai collaborated with the KMT in derailing a key democratic element, and in trying to limit the rights of the Taiwanese to speak out. The president emphasized her belief that “the Taiwanese are the Taiwanese of the Republic of China” instead of the phrase “the Taiwanese are the Taiwanese of Taiwan,” which she publicly stated on August 1, the day of the indigenous peoples, according to Lin.

He described the belief in an abstract principle such as the Republic of China as a cult which Tsai shared with her KMT predecessors and rivals.

As another example, Lin quoted her repeated calls that “Taiwanese should stand together.” Tsai wanted to profile herself as the savior of Taiwan, and in this began to look more and more like President Chiang Kai-shek, who depicted all his challengers as communist sympathizers.

When she appointed Hsieh Wen-ting as the president of the Judicial Yuan, she forgave him past mistakes with the argument that during authoritarian rule, everybody had to follow orders. Tsai’s reasoning showed that she liked obedient judiciary personnel, despite the separation of powers and despite her repeated emphasis on protecting democracy, Lin continued.

The academic described Tsai and her contenders in the presidential election as “political animals” because, just like animals, they only cared about their self-interest. Their policies were not rational, but were inspired by ages of brainwashing by Chinese imperial thinking and Chinese “motherland” ideals from the Communist Party and the KMT, Lin concluded.

