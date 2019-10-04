  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/04 18:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000
Brooklyn 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Charlotte 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Orlando 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000
Dallas 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000
San Antonio 0 0 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Sacramento 0 0 .000
L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Houston 109, L.A. Clippers 96

Indiana vs. Sacramento at Mumbai, 9:30 a.m.

Franca Franca at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento vs. Indiana at Mumbai, 9:30 a.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maccabi Haifa at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buenas Aires San Lorenzo at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.