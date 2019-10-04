TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sonik Philippines, an international music conference organized by both Taiwan and the Philippines, kicks off on Friday (Oct. 4) and features Taiwanese bands such as April Red, 88balaz (八十八顆芭樂籽) and Outlet Drift (漂流出口).

Equal parts music festival and business conference, the event is the first to spotlight the Philippines' music scene and will include concerts, talks, and panel discussions. Sonik Philippines is aimed at creating a platform for local and international artists to meet and cooperate, the organizers announced on PouchNation.

Several band from Taiwan will take the stage in Makati City on Friday night, which has been dubbed "Taiwanese Night."

Alya Monina Rodriguez, a representative from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts of the Philippines, said that many Taiwanese bands combine native Taiwanese music with pop music, which is not common in the Philippine music industry. Rodriguez added, "Indigenous music is cool, so is your cultural background. We encourage our artists to use their Filipino background as inspirations for new music."

According to one of the Taiwanese music industry representatives to attend, Siva Yuan (袁永興), "Core emotion is why music is so powerful. Taiwanese bands that are invited to this festival understand the core value of Taiwan, and this is where we have our advantage."