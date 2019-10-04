AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

thru 6, Doha, Qatar — athletics, world championships.

Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy.

thru 6, Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 1st test.

thru 6, Beijing — tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.

thru 6, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.

thru 6, Madrid — golf, European Tour, Spanish Open.

thru 6, Las Vegas — golf, US PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

thru 6, The Colony, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Uruguay.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. Argentina.

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Samoa.

Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

New York — boxing, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin for vacant IBF middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 6

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia.

Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. Tonga.

thru 13, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

Paris — horse racing, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

MONDAY, Oct. 7

thru 13, Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Ladies Linz.

thru 13, Tianjin, China — tennis, WTA, Tianjin Open.

Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

TUESDAY, Oct. 8

Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Canada.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9

Kumagaya, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. United States.

Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Scotland vs. Russia.

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Wales vs. Fiji.

Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

Dortmund, Germany — football, friendly, Germany vs. Argentina.

THURSDAY, Oct. 10

thru 14, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

thru 13, Rome — golf, European Tour, Italian Open.

thru 13, Houston — golf, US PGA Tour, Houston Open.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Brazil vs. Senegal, Serbia vs. Paraguay, Algeria vs. DR Congo, Venezuela vs. Bolivia.

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Georgia.

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy.

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. France.

Fukuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Uruguay vs. Peru, Colombia vs. Chile, Tunisia vs. Cameroon.

Leeds, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takouch for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 13

Kamaishi, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Namibia vs. Canada

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, United States vs. Tonga.

Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Wales vs. Uruguay.

Suzuka, Japan — auto racing, F1, Japanese GP.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Brazil vs. Nigeria, Ecuador vs. Argentina, Slovakia vs. Paraguay.