AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Oct. 4
thru 6, Doha, Qatar — athletics, world championships.
Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy.
thru 6, Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 1st test.
thru 6, Beijing — tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.
thru 6, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.
thru 6, Madrid — golf, European Tour, Spanish Open.
thru 6, Las Vegas — golf, US PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
thru 6, The Colony, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic.
|SATURDAY, Oct. 5
Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Uruguay.
Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. Argentina.
Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Samoa.
Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
New York — boxing, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin for vacant IBF middleweight title.
|SUNDAY, Oct. 6
Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia.
Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. Tonga.
thru 13, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.
Paris — horse racing, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
|MONDAY, Oct. 7
thru 13, Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Ladies Linz.
thru 13, Tianjin, China — tennis, WTA, Tianjin Open.
Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.
|TUESDAY, Oct. 8
Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Canada.
Kumagaya, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. United States.
Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Scotland vs. Russia.
Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Wales vs. Fiji.
Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.
Dortmund, Germany — football, friendly, Germany vs. Argentina.
|THURSDAY, Oct. 10
thru 14, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 2nd test.
thru 13, Rome — golf, European Tour, Italian Open.
thru 13, Houston — golf, US PGA Tour, Houston Open.
Various sites — football, friendlies: Brazil vs. Senegal, Serbia vs. Paraguay, Algeria vs. DR Congo, Venezuela vs. Bolivia.
|FRIDAY, Oct. 11
Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Georgia.
|SATURDAY, Oct. 12
Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy.
Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. France.
Fukuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa.
Various sites — football, friendlies: Uruguay vs. Peru, Colombia vs. Chile, Tunisia vs. Cameroon.
Leeds, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takouch for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, Oct. 13
Kamaishi, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Namibia vs. Canada
Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, United States vs. Tonga.
Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Wales vs. Uruguay.
Suzuka, Japan — auto racing, F1, Japanese GP.
Various sites — football, friendlies: Brazil vs. Nigeria, Ecuador vs. Argentina, Slovakia vs. Paraguay.