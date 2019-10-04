TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Nanmen Market (南門市場), famed for its variety of Chinese foods, is holding a sale on Friday (Oct. 4) and Saturday before its relocation to a temporary site while an overhaul is underway.

Boasting a 38-year-history, Nanmen Market is reputed as a “Chinese cuisine treasure vault” in Taiwan's capital, offering a wide array of items, from cured meats to cooked dishes. Influxes of shoppers, particularly during the island’s major traditional holidays, bear witness to its longstanding popularity among locals, according to TAIPEI journal.

Located near Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall MRT station, Nanmen Market will close its doors on Oct. 7, with all 257 of its vendors moving to an interim market about one kilometer away. To accommodate the construction of the Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin MRT line, the building housing the market will be demolished by the year's end before a new one is built to incorporate both the market and a metro station, said the Taipei City Market Administration Office (TCMAO).

The refurbished Nanmen Market will be housed in a sleek 12-floor glass-walled building. It is slated to open in 2023, reported Damanwoo.

One of the snacks now available at a discount price is the steamed cake that gained fame as a personal favorite of Madame Chiang (蔣宋美齡), wife of former Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石). Other hot deals include zongzi and meat jerky, according to the TCMAO.

Visit the Nanmen Market Facebook page to learn more about the event.

Nanmen Market to be reborn as a modern market. (Taipei City image)