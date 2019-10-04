  1. Home
British lawmaker advocates for religious freedom in Taiwan

Member of British House of Lords gives presentation on human rights at Fu Jen Catholic University

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/04 15:06
Mr. Luke de Pulford and Lord Alton of Liverpool gave presentation on religious persecution at Fu Jen University. (by Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Baron Alton of Liverpool, a member of the British House of Lords, and Luke de Pulford, founder and director of the Arise Foundation, were invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give a presentation on the importance of religious freedom on Friday (Oct. 4).

The event took place at Fu Jen Catholic University and was attended by many students and religious workers.

The university's vice president of academic affairs, Yuan Jenq-Tay (袁正泰), said that Taiwanese are fortunate, as religious discrimination is less prevalent in Taiwan than in other countries. Therefore, Taiwanese people bear the obligation to speak out for those who lack their own voice.

Alton pointed out that “Indifference is one of the core reasons for religious persecution. It is a defining issue because many people choose to stand on the sidelines and watch," he added.

Alton also discussed the state of religion in China, including the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners and Tibetan Buddhists. He said he hoped to raise awareness of these issues around the world.

As for Hong Kong, de Pulford said that he has been actively advocating for special administrative city and its people. Warning “It could be Hong Kong today, Taiwan tomorrow,” he urged people to get involved by supporting Hongkongers and those deprived of basic human rights.
religious persecution
Hong Kong
Fu Jen Catholic University

