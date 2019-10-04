The event “2019 Global IP Strategy & Marketing Forum” held on Sep. 27 with the theme of “Trade Secret” and “Technology Transaction” has invited speakers of IP strategy background from domestic and international institutions. These speakers will elaborate on the macro strategies and licensing transactions from the market point of view, helping enterprises to avoid potential risks and find a way to survive and thrive.

“2019 Global IP Strategy & Marketing Forum”, an event of the Taiwan Innotech Expo, is held jointly by MOEA (經濟部), MOST (科技部), COA (農委會), NDC (國發會), MOE (教育部), MND (國防部), and EPA (環保署). This inter-departmental cooperation has shown that the government is not only working proactively to carry out the 5+2 Industrial Transformation Plan but also harnessing Taiwan’s advantages in technology integration to seek the international cooperation of IP technology. This way, Taiwan can be developed into a critical international hub for technology transactions.

The distinguished speakers are as follows: James Pooley (Former Deputy Director General, WIPO), Guojun Zhou (Director of Patents, Asia Pacific, Intel), Shouichi Motodaka (General Manager of Corporate Marketing Strategy Department, NTT DOCOMO, Inc.), Justin Lewis (Managing Director, Ocean Tomo, LLC), Tyler Capson (Managing Director, Asia EverEdge), Sylvia Fang (Vice President and General Counsel, TSMC, Inc.), and David Su (Vice President and General Counsel, MediaTek, Inc.). Based on the current international relations and politics, they put forward their global viewpoints, including operational strategies for topics like trade secrets and IP protection, future technology innovation and technology cooperation.

In the morning panel session “IP Protection and Management,” James Pooley indicates that MSB does not have abundant time and resources to do the patent planning just like big enterprises do. Therefore, trade secrets, relatively easier to obtain, should be the focal point of the IP protection in MSB. Also, Guojun Zhou reminds us that you have to make public the details of the invention to be protected by the patent right. Therefore, you have to consider whether your competitors are able to produce similar expertise or products in the future before filing a patent application.

Mr. Peng-Yu Wang, General Director, Technology Transfer and Law Center, ITRI, serves as Moderator in the panel discussion. Based on the current international relations and politics, the operational strategies for trade secrets and IP protection are discussed, so are the topics related to future technology innovation, and technology cooperation. These international panelists provide their viewpoints from their own experiences.（Photo courtesy of MOEA）

Sylvia Fang states that the protection from trade secrets and patent rights are equally important. She suggests that the legal department should do more strategic thinking and construct robust IP portfolios. Then Mitsuaki Matsumura indicates that we often can see news reports about the theft of trade secrets. He thinks that it is because the enterprise does not pay engineers well. Thus he suggests that the owner of the enterprise should offer better benefits to the engineer.

In the afternoon panel session “Technical Cooperation Case and Experience,” the panelists focus on the topic that the company is willing to make technology transfer to the company inferior to them to expand its product portfolio. Shouichi Motodaka states that when technology transfer is taken into consideration, it is better to work for “cooperative innovation” in the first place. It is a good chance for both sides to evaluate the innovation potential and operation management of each other. David Su indicates that in the tech industry, new technology is usually from the leading enterprise and then transfer to the enterprise lagging behind. This case is normal, and the leading company is usually not afraid of the competition. Thus sometimes they even outsource the R&D tasks to its partners.

On the one hand, Justin Lewis states that the most important point for technology transfer is to find the right partner, doing some research on it, and planning for the licensing condition with it. On the other hand, Tyler Capson also suggests that knowing your partner’s trade secrets, patent rights, and IP plans, together with its contribution to the intangible assets, is the key to find the right partner. As a result, both sides can reach a consensus in the technology transfer.