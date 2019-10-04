|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 5, Ottawa 3
Washington 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2
Vegas 4, San Jose 1
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 2, Dallas 1
Colorado 5, Calgary 3
Anaheim 2, Arizona 1
|Friday's Games
Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 2 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.