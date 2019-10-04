In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people use smartphones to film fireworks exploding at Tiananmen Square as part of a gala evening commemorat
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, army vehicles roll down during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist Ch
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, fireworks and a giant Chinese national flag formed by lights are seen at the evening gala held on Tiananmen
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, balloons float past a Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square after being released during a parade commemorating t
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, participants wave flags during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist Ch
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, anti-government protesters carry British flags as residents gather to protest a teenage demonstrator shot
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, black-clad protestors stand surrounded by smoke from tear gas shells in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police shot a
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, protesters throw petrol bomb outside the Tsuen Wan police station in Hong Kong. Holding up posters saying
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, a black-clad protester stands inside a vandalized government office building in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Thousands of black-clad protester
In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, a student protester throws a burning stick at riot police officers during a clash in Jakarta, Indonesia. T
In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, a Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes shelter from the rain under a cart in Prayagraj, in the northern India
In this Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2019. file photo, animal rights activists wearing pig masks stage a rally calling for the humane slaughtering of pigs affec
In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Japan's players celebrate after defeating Ireland 19-12 in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Shizuoka
People at Tiananmen Square hold up their phones to record fireworks as part of a gala evening commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of China’s Communist Party.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave British flags to demand accountability after police shot a teenage demonstrator in the chest.
A sadhu, a Hindu holy man, takes shelter from the rain in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com