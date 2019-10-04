People at Tiananmen Square hold up their phones to record fireworks as part of a gala evening commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of China’s Communist Party.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave British flags to demand accountability after police shot a teenage demonstrator in the chest.

A sadhu, a Hindu holy man, takes shelter from the rain in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com