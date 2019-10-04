  1. Home
  2. World

Decision looms: Keep or replace Smollett special prosecutor?

By  Associated Press
2019/10/04 12:12
FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were

FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were

In this Aug. 23, 2019 photo, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb takes the oath of special prosecutor before Judge Michael Toomin, during an status hearing

In this Aug. 23, 2019 photo, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb takes the oath of special prosecutor before Judge Michael Toomin, during an status hearing

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles. A Chicago judge is expected to

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles. A Chicago judge is expected to

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 20119 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The latest twist in the Jussie

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 20119 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The latest twist in the Jussie

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, i

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, i

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago judge is expected to decide whether to let a former U.S. attorney stay on as special prosecutor examining the dismissal of charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

The hearing Friday comes after Dan Webb revealed he co-hosted a fundraiser for Kim Foxx and donated $1,000 to her successful 2016 run for Cook County state’s attorney. He said he hadn’t recalled either until someone recently reminded him.

Foxx’s office in March abruptly dropped charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

Judge Michael Toomin may not be inclined to replace the 74-year-old Webb. The prosecutor-turned-star lawyer is a highly respected, even legendary figure in legal circles.

But not replacing Webb for an appearance of a conflict of interest could taint his findings.