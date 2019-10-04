Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball National L
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy watches his two-run single against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 1 in baseball's National
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin reacts after waking in a run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 in
Los Angeles Dodgers' A.J. Pollock, left, celebrates with Corey Seager after scoring on a bases-loaded walk during the first inning of Game 1 in baseba
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux celebrates his home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National Leag
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler reacts after striking out Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon to end the top of the first inning
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto slams his bat after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game 1 in baseball's Nat
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, reacts after being tagged out at home by Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes during the fifth inning of Game 1 i
Billie Jean King, left, and Magic Johnson watch during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's National League Divisional Series between the Los Ange
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, Max Muncy drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers capitalized on mistakes to beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Thursday night.
Buehler struck out eight, walked three and retired his final seven batters after earning the start over veterans Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, whose 2.32 ERA was lowest in the majors this season.
Dodgers rookie Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson slugged pinch-hit solo homers in the eighth.
Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick had two grounders roll under his glove, the second leading to the Dodgers’ second run in the fifth.
Washington’s Patrick Corbin stumbled through a rocky first inning. He issued four walks, joining Art Reinhart of St. Louis as the only pitchers to walk that many in the first inning they ever pitched in the postseason.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports