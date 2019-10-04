In this June 27, 2019 photo, a woman with "Monsanto Out!!" written in Spanish on her chest, participates in a worldwide protest demanding action on cl
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Crowds turned out across the region to demand action on climate change, joining with others who protested around the world. Fires continued to burn in the subtropical forest of Paraguay’s Guazu National Park.
Recovery efforts continued on the islands of the northern Bahamas that were smashed by Hurricane Dorian.
Haiti was rocked by increasingly violent protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenal Moise, while in Mexico City young anarchists broke away from dispersing demonstrations to attack shops and bystanders.
In Paraguay’s capital, LGBT groups marched to call on the government to approve legal name changes from male to female for transgender people.
The Museum of the Holocaust in Buenos Aires, Argentina, took custody of Nazi artifacts discovered during a police rain in 2017.
Ecuadorian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved congress in a dispute over anti-corruption efforts, and defiant legislators who sought to oppose the decree found little support from the public.
In Brazil, the Rock in Rio music festival was in full swing, with performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and other groups as well as Jack Black with the band Tenacious D.
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.