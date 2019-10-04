  1. Home
Annette Lu calls for much-needed support to make presidential ballot

Lu and running mate made campaign stop in Nantou on Wednesday

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/04 11:21
Annette Lu and Peng Pai-hsien

Annette Lu and Peng Pai-hsien (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential candidate Annette Lu and her running mate Peng Pai-hsien (彭百顯) on Thursday (Oct.3) made a campaign stop in Nantou to scout for signatures to help get her on the presidential ballot in the January elections.

Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), who is representing the newly formed Formosa Alliance, stated on Thursday that her campaign hopes to reach a target of 400,000 signatures of support as soon as possible. She said that some of the documents submitted by her supporters so far have been incomplete or filled out improperly.

The campaign needs to submit the book of signatures, properly completed, within two weeks to the Central Election Commission. If they fail to do so, Lu will not qualify as a presidential candidate.

Lu asked all her supporters across Taiwan to act quickly and be sure to fill out the paperwork properly. According to a report by the Liberty Times, there were about 70 supporters present at the gathering in Nantou County, where prospective vice-presidential candidate Peng previously served as county magistrate.
