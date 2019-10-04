TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefighters captured a 6.5-meter-long invasive Burmese python near a lake in Kaohsiung City on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 3).

On Thursday afternoon, a Burmese python 6.5 meters in length and weighing in at 60 kilograms, was found slithering through the grass near Chengcing Lake in Kaohsiung City's Niaosong District, reported UDN. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were reportedly startled by the massive size of the python, which are not endemic to Taiwan.

At 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, a worker was clearing weeds around a drainage ditch next to Wenqian Road and near the rear entrance to Chengcing Lake. He suddenly found a python wriggling in the weeds and immediately notified authorities.

The fire bureau initially dispatched two men to the scene, but once they realized the enormous size of the creature, they called for backup. Seven firefighters were tasked with trying to capture the snake.

Throughout the process, the agitated python frequently hissed and lunged at the firefighters. Finally, firefighters were able to press the serpent's head down with a fire hook and then seized the snake's head with their bare hands.

Once they had subdued the snake, they then had the conundrum of finding a large enough container to place it in. They eventually borrowed a delivery truck and a large water barrel from the Taiwan Water Corporation and took the snake back to their fire station.

Firefighters said they believe that the snake is a Burmese python and that it weighs 60 kilograms. The python is currently being kept at the station until authorities decide what to do with the massive invasive creature.



(Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau photo)



(Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau photo)



Firefighters pose with python. (Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau photo)