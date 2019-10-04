Vikings-Giants Preview Capsule

MINNESOTA (2-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 2-2; New York Giants 2-2

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 16-12

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Giants 24-10, Oct. 3, 2016

LAST WEEK — Vikings lost to Bears 16-6; Giants beat Redskins 24-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 14, Giants No. 23

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (3), PASS (31).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (11), PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (8), PASS (7).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (19), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Vikings have lost five straight outdoor road games. Last win was at MetLife Stadium, 37-17 decision over Jets Oct. 21. ... RB Dalvin Cook second in NFL with 410 yards rushing despite only 35 against Bears. Only player in league with rushing TD in first four games this season. ... QB Kirk Cousins sacked six times last week, matching career most. Leads league with six fumbles (two lost). ... WR Stefon Diggs had 107 yards receiving last week, 11th career 100-yard game. ... TE Kyle Rudolph has TD catches in last two vs. Giants. ... DE Danielle Hunter has three sacks in past four games. ... LB Eric Kendricks had 12 tackles against Bears. ... S Harrison Smith has 14 tackles and 35-yard interception return TD in last two against New York. ... Giants trying for first three-game winning streak since 2016. ... QB Daniel Jones 2-0 since replacing Eli Manning as starter. Ranks second among rookie QBs with 95.9 rating. ... RB Wayne Gallman had career-high 118 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in replacing injured Saquon Barkley last week. ... WR Sterling Shepard has 6-plus catches in each of first three games. ... Evan Engram No. 2 among TEs with 331 yards receiving. ... WR Golden Tate returns from four-game PED suspension. ... CB Janoris Jenkins had two of Giants’ four picks against Washington. ... S Jabrill Peppers had first interception return TD last week. ... LB Markus Golden has team-high 3½ sacks. ... LB David Mayo had career-high eight tackles Sunday. ... Fantasy Tip: Vikings WR Adam Thielen had two-catch, 6-yard game vs. Bears, his second-lowest total since becoming full-time starter in 2016. He went without a reception once previously, on Dec. 18, 2016, vs. Colts. Thielen followed that game with career-high 202 yards on 12 catches for two TDs vs. Packers.

