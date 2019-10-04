NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have shown jurors photos of notebooks seized from a known drug trafficker apparently logging drug shipments and payments that included the name of a brother of Honduras’ president.

Prosecutors say the ledgers were taken after the arrest of Nery Orlando López Sanabria last year in Honduras along with guns, cash, a radio and jewelry.

The revelation came Thursday during the second day of Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández’s drug trafficking trial. He is a brother of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Honduran detective Miguel Reynoso testified the notebooks appeared to document drug shipments.

On the trial’s first day, prosecutor Jason Richman said the government would show that drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman personally gave $1 million to Tony Hernández for his brother.

Juan Orlando Hernández denied the allegation.