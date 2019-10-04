LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says the doping case of banned track coach Alberto Salazar “is very worrying” and raised questions about Olympic race results being affected.

Bach says the International Olympic Committee will seek more information from the World Anti-Doping Agency about the long investigation by American officials which ended in Salazar’s four-year ban this week. The allegations included possessing and trafficking testosterone.

Salazar was removed on Tuesday from the track world championships in Doha, Qatar, where runners from his Nike Oregon Project have won gold medals.

IOC head Bach said the Salazar case “raises serious concerns” including “could any Olympic results be affected, directly or indirectly?”

Bach did not identify any runners or races that could be implicated in the fallout from the initial U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigation.

Salazar’s top runner, Britain’s Mo Farah, is a four-time Olympic champion including in the 10,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics where American training partner Galen Rupp took silver.

___

