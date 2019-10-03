SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in the Illinois garage of a late Indiana abortion doctor have been returned to Indiana.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that the fetal remains found last month at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's Will County, Illinois, home, were transferred Wednesday to the St. Joseph County coroner’s office for “safekeeping.”

Hill said at a news conference in South Bend that investigators determined the remains came from abortions performed in Indiana in 2000, 2001 and 2002. Authorities are still investigating where the abortions occurred.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Relatives cleaning out Klopfer’s garage after his Sept. 3 death found the remains.

Hill says they will be “given the decency of a burial that they deserve.”