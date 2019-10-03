NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina Courage
|14
|5
|4
|46
|51
|21
|Chicago Red Stars
|14
|8
|2
|44
|41
|28
|Portland Thorns FC
|11
|6
|6
|39
|40
|31
|Reign FC
|10
|6
|7
|37
|25
|25
|Utah Royals FC
|9
|10
|4
|31
|23
|24
|Washington Spirit
|8
|8
|6
|30
|27
|25
|Houston Dash
|7
|11
|5
|26
|20
|34
|Sky Blue FC
|5
|13
|5
|20
|18
|31
|Orlando Pride
|4
|15
|3
|15
|22
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Washington Spirit 0, Houston 0, tie
Reign FC 2, Utah Royals FC 1
Washington Spirit 2, North Carolina Courage 1
Chicago 2, Utah Royals FC 1
Orlando Pride 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie
Reign FC 2, Portland 0
Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah Royals FC, 9 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Portland, 10:30 p.m.