American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1
No games scheduled
Tampa Bay (Glasnow ) at Houston (Verlander ), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 9:07 p.m.