American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/10/03 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
y-Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
x-New York 0 0 .000 ½
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _
y-Oakland 0 1 .000 ½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow ) at Houston (Verlander ), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 9:07 p.m.