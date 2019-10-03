All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|y-Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|_
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|y-Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|_
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1
No games scheduled
Tampa Bay (Glasnow ) at Houston (Verlander ), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 9:07 p.m.
No games scheduled
St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty ) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz ), 4:37 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:37 p.m.
No games scheduled