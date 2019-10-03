  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/10/03 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
y-Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-New York 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Oakland 0 1 .000 ½ _ 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
y-Washington 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Milwaukee 0 1 .000 ½ _ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow ) at Houston (Verlander ), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty ) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz ), 4:37 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:37 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled