TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 17th annual Taichung Jazz Festival will feature 53 performances over a 10-day period, from Oct. 11-20, according to the event website.



“At the Taichung Jazz Festival, you can see top musicians from all over the world. Enjoy improvisation and play music together, bringing out jazz's relaxed, free and sensual, unique charm,” a statement on the website says.

With the theme, "Jazz You Up," this year’s event will gather new jazz forces and the world's top performers, according to the statement.

This year, the main stage is in Civic Square (市民廣場) and the J-Stage is in the middle of Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道). “With two varied stages, the event is able to create two music live shows with different atmospheres, bringing more choice to the audience,” the statement says.

There are also activity areas such as the Food Stand Zone and I-Mart Zone. “The I-Mart Zone will be around Civic Square, selling all kinds of innovative design goods; and the Food Stand Zone will be around Calligraphy Greenway, offering delicious food,” the statement says.

There will also be a Busker Zone for street entertainers in Civic Square near Gongyi Road (公益路). “Every day, there will be groups of street entertainers performing here, contributing to a more colorful, lively and diverse jazz atmosphere,” the statement adds.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the city government will keep up the energy for the 17th edition of the festival. She added that this year’s jazz festival will be the best ever in terms of program design, scheduling and other aspects.

For more information, refer to the event website.