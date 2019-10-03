Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 3, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SSW;16;87%;78%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;38;30;ENE;11;53%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;W;21;48%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Nice with sunshine;25;16;ESE;8;58%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;15;7;Rain and wind;13;6;NE;28;90%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;11;6;Showers around;12;4;S;28;74%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;S;9;24%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;16;-1;Mostly sunny, nice;17;1;NNW;9;56%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;28;18;A shower or two;29;18;SSW;13;59%;98%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;18;SSW;19;73%;83%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Overcast;14;10;Partly sunny;16;10;W;20;63%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;40;21;Sunny and nice;36;19;NW;19;29%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;31;22;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SSE;6;78%;77%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NNW;9;77%;74%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A shower or two;34;26;S;8;70%;82%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with some sun;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;WSW;12;68%;27%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;Rain and drizzle;14;9;SW;15;74%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;15;8;Partly sunny;17;6;WSW;9;59%;25%;3

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;13;5;Tropical rainstorm;12;6;ENE;9;76%;91%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;16;8;Decreasing clouds;19;8;ESE;10;60%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;34;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;NE;13;33%;11%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;14;6;Partly sunny;15;9;SSE;10;64%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;15;8;Rain and wind;14;9;WSW;31;85%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;30;12;Morning rain;14;9;ENE;15;93%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;16;5;Partly sunny;16;6;E;7;58%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;16;11;A shower in the a.m.;16;10;SSE;16;73%;63%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;20;A t-storm or two;30;19;ENE;9;45%;75%;8

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;29;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;ESE;9;69%;9%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Sunny and hot;36;22;ENE;10;20%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;20;14;A shower in places;18;11;NNE;20;68%;41%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;67%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;25;A few showers;34;25;SW;13;68%;77%;10

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and windy;19;12;Partly sunny;15;11;ESE;20;72%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;9;78%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;10;4;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;E;10;68%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;WNW;8;81%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A shower or t-storm;32;22;E;11;71%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SSE;21;76%;86%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;34;24;Hazy sunshine;34;24;NW;7;57%;32%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;6;WNW;11;30%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;8;74%;75%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;Sunlit and pleasant;31;22;SSE;11;56%;3%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and wind;14;10;Rain and wind;15;9;SSE;41;86%;78%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Mainly cloudy;23;12;ESE;10;38%;78%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;14;70%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;10;76%;75%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;13;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;ENE;11;49%;16%;8

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;22;E;8;80%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little rain;6;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;-2;N;20;84%;83%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;23;SW;8;74%;78%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;SSE;9;64%;27%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;NE;25;61%;68%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;21;A t-storm around;30;21;NNW;9;72%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;25;19;A t-storm around;28;16;NNW;12;65%;42%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and very warm;28;19;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;NNE;10;51%;64%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Sunny intervals;34;23;NNE;13;54%;27%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;34;29;Sunshine and humid;34;28;N;12;65%;9%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny;28;13;SSW;15;27%;25%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;24;12;A t-storm in spots;21;12;N;7;50%;64%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WNW;17;75%;74%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SSW;8;81%;59%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;S;11;49%;64%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;24;7;A little a.m. rain;12;5;WNW;11;73%;68%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A shower or t-storm;32;26;E;14;66%;80%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SW;9;78%;64%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;10;75%;69%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;7;78%;80%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;2;Morning showers;13;3;SW;12;68%;95%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;SW;10;82%;80%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;16;Turning sunny;18;15;SSE;19;81%;11%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NNW;13;65%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;14;11;Rain and wind;16;10;NNE;31;75%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;SSE;8;45%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Mostly cloudy;27;22;SSW;10;75%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;27;11;Partly sunny;27;12;WSW;7;44%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;9;72%;60%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;W;9;74%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;73%;74%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;28;12;Cooler;16;9;SSE;14;63%;57%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;N;8;54%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A passing shower;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ENE;14;68%;64%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;14;4;Spotty showers;11;3;WSW;12;79%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;29;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;12;73%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;13;11;Cloudy with a shower;16;12;ESE;17;78%;79%;2

Montreal, Canada;A touch of p.m. rain;10;3;Clouds and sun;11;1;NW;23;62%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;19;13;A little p.m. rain;15;3;NW;13;66%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;26;A shower in spots;32;26;N;7;76%;64%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;15;A shower or t-storm;26;14;E;16;53%;82%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;14;Partly sunny, windy;18;8;NNE;27;51%;2%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;W;12;51%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;Clouds and sun;12;5;WSW;17;57%;26%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;25;21;Partly sunny;27;19;NNW;16;56%;29%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Mostly cloudy;5;-3;NNW;10;73%;31%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;11;3;Clouds and sun, cool;11;0;NW;18;61%;25%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;ESE;19;69%;22%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;NW;9;82%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;12;70%;52%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;9;Tropical rainstorm;16;11;W;27;62%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouding up;26;15;Rain, not as warm;19;14;WSW;37;67%;87%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;7;76%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSE;28;81%;100%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;6;62%;44%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;11;6;Tropical rainstorm;13;8;SSW;9;65%;91%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny, warm;32;14;Not as warm;25;11;NW;8;71%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;N;14;55%;70%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;SE;12;68%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SE;18;71%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;10;7;A shower in the p.m.;10;8;ESE;34;64%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;13;5;A passing shower;9;0;NE;7;77%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;NE;9;66%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Mostly sunny and hot;42;27;N;12;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;22;8;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;N;9;49%;9%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Rain and drizzle;4;0;NW;11;83%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;N;13;49%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;NNE;8;81%;83%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in places;32;26;SE;13;72%;77%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SW;7;100%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;12;Sunny and nice;25;12;E;15;33%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;19;5;SSW;8;42%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;N;7;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Partial sunshine;24;12;NNW;11;65%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;15;10;A shower in places;16;10;SSW;11;70%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Occasional a.m. rain;29;17;Hazy sunshine;27;17;SW;7;68%;20%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;23;Partly sunny;29;22;ENE;15;77%;30%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;9;73%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;26;8;Cooler with rain;12;5;W;16;86%;79%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;25;A few showers;32;25;ESE;16;77%;85%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;8;1;Spotty showers;7;1;NNW;13;72%;84%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;SSE;22;52%;66%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;ESE;12;62%;5%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;9;3;Spotty showers;6;2;N;16;74%;86%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;26;13;Mostly cloudy;26;12;SE;10;36%;27%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;ENE;9;60%;26%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;S;10;20%;6%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and beautiful;29;20;NE;11;45%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;25;17;A morning t-storm;25;15;SSE;7;55%;67%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;26;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;22;SSW;31;72%;65%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Cool with some sun;12;7;N;18;68%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;27;21;Mostly sunny;26;19;SW;19;57%;3%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;SW;20;49%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;5;-11;Sunny, but chilly;6;-10;ESE;9;55%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Showers;14;9;A shower or two;14;9;E;6;68%;84%;1

Vienna, Austria;Variable clouds;12;7;Periods of sun;16;9;WNW;8;51%;71%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;35;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SE;7;67%;72%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Spotty showers;11;2;W;12;78%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;13;5;Mostly cloudy;12;4;S;9;79%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy, cool;11;6;Mostly sunny;14;12;NNW;30;70%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;W;9;74%;58%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;27;12;Mostly sunny;27;12;NE;5;38%;4%;5

