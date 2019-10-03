TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei is the world’s seventh smartest city, ahead of Tokyo and New York, according to the Smart City Index 2019 published by Switzerland’s IMD Business School.

The world’s No.1, Singapore, was the only other Asian city to finish in the top 10, which included seven European cities.

The review of 102 cities was based on interviews with 120 residents in each town about the use of technology in their daily lives, the United Daily News reported. Topics for questions included the use of the Internet to register for hospital visits, the attitudes toward closed circuit TV cameras to fight crime, and satisfaction with transportation.

In the top 5, Singapore was followed by Zurich in Switzerland, the Norwegian capital Oslo, the Swiss city of Geneva, and the Danish capital Copenhagen. Following Taipei, Hong Kong was the next Asian city on the list, but only at No.37, 30 spots behind the Taiwanese capital.

